KCPD says two in custody in deadly shooting of woman pushing stroller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they’ve arrested two potential suspects in the deadly shooting of Diamon Eichelburger, a young woman who was pushing a stroller outside of a 7-Eleven, and expect the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges some time on Wednesday.

Police say in addition to having a baby with her, Eichelburger was also pregnant, and investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine how far along she was in pregnancy.

She was shot and killed just after 11:30 a.m., Monday outside a 7-Eleven near 27th and Van Brunt.

KCPD said witnesses saw a vehicle drive up and someone shot and killed the 20-year-old outside the gas station. The baby is a girl, under the age of 2. Police said she did not appear to be injured.

A friend of Eichelburger’s told FOX4 on Tuesday she was stunned at what happened.

“In front of her child,” Lacy Adkins said, “in front of her child, which is even more devastating.”

“She was the happy, always on-the-go type of girl. She’s an amazing person. I loved hearing her, I loved how she interacted with people.”

When FOX4 spoke with KC Crimestoppers on Tuesday, it had received four tips in the case. We’ll continue to track developments with the arrests and pending charges against the suspects in this deadly shooting, expect updates throughout Wednesday afternoon.