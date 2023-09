KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old white female.

Janet Miller was last seen in the area of 67th and N. Pennsylvania Ave in Kansas City around 6 p.m. Saturday. Miller was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black flip-flops, according to KCPD.

Miller has a medical condition that requires medication. Her family is worried about her health.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.