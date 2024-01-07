UPDATE: KCFD has reported that this fire has left one person dead. They have not identified who died, but in the initial report, KCFD and KCPD were both searching for a child who was in the house that caught fire.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department bomb and arson unit and the Kansas City Fire Department are searching for a special needs child after an early morning fire Sunday.

Around 2:40 a.m., KCFD was called to a house fire at the 8300 block of Northeast 103rd Terrace. This was in a neighborhood in the Northland.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and thick smoke from a two-story house.

They saved five people from the fire which included three children. Before those evacuated were sent to the hospital, they told KCFD that there was a child with special needs who was still in the house after others got out.

Firefighters attempted to go back inside and find the child while the house was on fire, but the flames and smoke were too advanced.

This investigation is still ongoing and they’re are still searching for the child. KCFD says because of there is a potential death, KCPD bomb and arson unit are leading the investigation.