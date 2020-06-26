KCPD searching for man in connection to multiple aggravated assaults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a man in connection with multiple aggravated assaults that occurred June 25.

Police said 36-year-old Albert L. Logan should be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition to the investigation for aggravated assault, KCPD said Logan also has three warrants out right now — one in Kansas City for unlawful possession of a firearm/use of a weapon, one in Independence for speeding and one in Des Moines, Iowa, for larceny.

Anyone who has information on Logan is asked to contact KCPD’s Domestic Violence Section at 816-234-5235 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.