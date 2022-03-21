KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives in Kansas City are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy.
They believe William Magice, Jr. was abducted by his mother Erneshia Jones Saturday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. near Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.
Jones was last seen in a white Chevy SUV with her son. William was wearing brown overalls, a light gray sweater and one Nike shoe at the time of the abduction.
Police said William may have a scab or scrape in the middle of his forehead.
Anyone who has seen either Jones or William, is asked to call Kansas City Police’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150 and reference case report number KC22018087.
