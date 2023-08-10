Kansas City police are searching for 10-year-old Walon D. Smith who was last seen on Aug. 9. Photos provided by KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officers say Walon D. Smith was last seen around 8:26 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 5100 block of E. 42nd Terrace.

Walon is described as a white boy, approximately 4’10”, weighing roughly 62 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan and black shorts.

Anyone with more information about Walon’s whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5043.