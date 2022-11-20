KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.

Jayvan Scott was last seen near 99th & Richmond Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts, and flip-flops.

Scott is 5’3″, and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Scott or where he is located, KCPD asks you to call 911.

