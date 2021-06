KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old last seen Saturday night.

Kenneth Interian is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what clothing he was last wearing.

The 12-year-old was last seen in the area of E. 6th Street and Norton Avenue in Kansas City at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who sees Kenneth is asked to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5136.

