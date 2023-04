KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hailey Johnson was last seen in the area of N. Kentucky Ave. and Northeast Underground Dr. on April 15, 2023 around 4 p.m.

She is white, has brown hair with red bangs and hazel eyes. Johnson is not from the area and her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

UPDATE: She has been located and is safe.