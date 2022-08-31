KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officers are searching for a missing, runaway 15-year-old girl.

Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of 124th and Wornall on August 31. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans. She is 5 foot, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If located, contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more information comes along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.