KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lyric Crompton is 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Bannister Road and Hardy Avenue. Police say Crompton needs medical care and daily medication.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored Puma’s.

Police say Crompton’s family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Crompton’s location is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5043.