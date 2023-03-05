KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Jellica Lehman is 5’4″ and weighs 310 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a septum piercing.

Lehman was last seen around 9 a.m. in the area of East 92 and Cherry Street wearing a blue hoodie, purple/white striped t-shirt, black pants, and a silver backpack.

Her family is concerned with her mental and physical well-being.

If you see Leham, contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 916-234-5220 or call 911.