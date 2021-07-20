UPDATE: Missing 19-year-old has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: KCPD say the man has been found and is safe

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen Monday night.

Raynier Perkins was last seen about 9 p.m. on July 19, 2021, wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Perkins was last seen in the area of Barry Road and Ambassador Drive and is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

According to police, Perkins has Austism and can become confused easily.

Anyone who sees Perkins is asked to call 911 immediately.

