UPDATE: Missing 19-year-old has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: KCPD say the man has been found and is safe

—–

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old man who was last seen Monday night.

Raynier Perkins was last seen about 9 p.m. on July 19, 2021, wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage pants.

Perkins was last seen in the area of Barry Road and Ambassador Drive and is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

Missing/Endangered: Perkins, Raynier B/M 19 years old, 5’11, 175 lbs; last seen 7-19-21 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Barry Rd. and Ambassador wearing a white t-shirt and camoflauge pants. Raynier suffers from Autism and can become confused easily. If located, please call 9-11 pic.twitter.com/kIwDoJFN1r — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 20, 2021

According to police, Perkins has Austism and can become confused easily.

Anyone who sees Perkins is asked to call 911 immediately.