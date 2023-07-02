KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 26-year-old woman.

Nicholle Jackson was last seen on Friday, June 30 around 6:50 a.m. near the area of 31st and Van Brunt.

She is currently medically unstable and suicidal. She was wearing a red pair of basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.

She also has a tattoo of Hello Kitty on her left arm.

If located, you are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.