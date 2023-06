KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 43-year-old woman.

Sochil Tinoco was last seen near the area of 6900 NW 83rd Terrace in a white GMC Terrain around 1 a.m., possibly heading to the area of 5510 E Truman Road.

She was wearing a green/yellow flower dress and tan boots. She is 5’2 and 150 lbs.

If located, you are asked to contact 911 immediately. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.