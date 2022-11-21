KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officers are searching for a missing 74-year old woman last known to be boarding an ATA bus at E. 27th Street and Prospect headed for 12th and Charlotte at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Margorie Thompkins is listed as 5’6 and 230 lbs. She uses her wheelchair as a walker.

She was wearing a black puffy coat with a fur hood, cap and glasses, purple sweatpants, and could possibly be carrying tan blanket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220.

