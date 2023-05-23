Kansas City police say Billy Davis has been found and is safe with family.

***

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage boy last seen Tuesday.

Billy Davis, 15, has brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, and red and yellow shorts near the intersection of East 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

Police say he needs daily medication.

If you have any information on Davis’s whereabouts or have seen him, call the Kansas City Missing Person’s unit at 816-234-5043.