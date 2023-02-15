KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a child is missing along on the Chiefs Championship Parade route Wednesday morning.

The child is a 9-year-old white male with dirty blonde hair wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

If you see or know his whereabouts, police ask that you notify the nearest officer.

Parade organizers are asking parents to make a plan and set up a meetup location in case they become separated from their children.

Officials recommend parents take a photo of their children in case they need to identify what they’re wearing and look like.

Anyone who becomes separated from their group should locate a police officer. Any missing people or children will be taken to a reunification site:

UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.

KCPD Headquarters, 1125 Locust St.

T-Mobile Center Concourse, 14th & Grand

Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.

UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield, west entrance, 2301 Main St.

Lunchland at Crown Center, third level, 2475 Grand Blvd.