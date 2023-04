KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find missing/endangered 22-year-old Xavier Keith.

Keith was last seen in the area of 76th Street and Prospect Avenue. He is a Black male, 6 feet tall and 220 lbs.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being and if he is located, officers say to please contact 911 immediately.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.