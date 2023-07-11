MISSING: Deja Shelby, last seen in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 11, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Deja Shelby was last seen getting into a gray Chevy Malibu on Tuesday, July 11, around midnight in the area of East 35th Street and Benton Boulevard.

She is 5-foot-6, weighs 160 lbs and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her neck.

She was wearing an all-white Nike T-shirt and a black pair of shorts. She has been diagnosed with multiple health issues and requires medication.

If found, please contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.