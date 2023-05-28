KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department needs help trying to locate a missing 24-year-old woman.

Her name is Aubrey Ellifritis, she is 5’2 and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, near the area of Spruce Avenue and St. John Avenue occupying a gold Chrysler 200 with an unknown Kansas temporary tag.

She has tattoos on her right arm and left bicep and was last seen wearing a blue sports bra, white jean shorts with a jacket tied around her waist.

She is need of medical care.

If located, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.