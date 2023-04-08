KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a 74-year missing and endangered woman.

Gaynell Harris-Moore was last seen in the area of 3707 E. 47th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri on August around 11:30 a.m.

Harris-Moore is 5 feet 9 inches, 180 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a beige and black jacket, and black or blue jeans while traveling on foot. Her family is concerned for her well-being and safety. She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychosis.

If located, contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.