KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

Calvin Norwood was last seen walking north from his home in the 5800 block of Stateline Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is a Black male and was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a two-tone blue U.S. Air Force hat.

Norwood suffers from dementia and his family is extremely concerned for his wellbeing.

If he is found, call 911 or the Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.

