KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing/endangered person who was last heard from on social media Sunday.

Gerald Mitchell is 41 years old, standing 5-foot-5, weighs 200 pounds, and is bald with some black hair, and has brown eyes.

Mitchell’s medical issues also require attention.

Police say Mitchell drives a black four-door Mazda 6 with a spoiler and damage on a rear fender. It’s believed that he was last known to be in the area of East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue in Kansas City.

If you locate or see Mitchell, call 911 or the KCPD missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.

