KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are searching for a missing woman in Kansas City, Missouri.

Katherine Blackmore, 27, has been diagnosed with a medical condition and was last seen on the evening of October 22, near 44th Street and Wornall Road.

Her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her wellbeing.

She is not from the area and traveled to Kansas City by car and officers last made contact with her on October 21 and her vehicle was towed.

She was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings with maroon shorts underneath, white tennis shoes and reddish/orange bandanna.

If located, contact KCPD Missing Person’s at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Update: The woman has been loacted and found safe

