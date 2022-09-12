KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who is endangered and has a mental disability.
Misty Shur was last seen leaving St. Luke’s hospital on 4320 Wornall Road around midnight on Sep. 11.
She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt with dark sweatpants and no shoes. She has on a reddish brown wig that covers her short brown buzzcut hair.
Shur also has a distinctive scar above her left eyebrow, a back tattoo of a horse/unicorn and two front teeth missing.
Her family is concerned for her wellbeing and you are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s unit if found at 816-234-5220 or 911.
