KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

Bessie Collins is 87-year-old, standing 5’9″, 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen in the area at 4915 Walrond Avenue wearing black pants, a black jacket, and red shoes.

Collins was last seen in her bed by her daughter. When her daughter woke up, Collins was no longer at the residence.

She has dementia and easily forgets where she is or how to get home.

If you locate or see Collins, call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.