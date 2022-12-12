KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is seeking help finding a missing teen that was last seen Sunday night.

Andrea McNeely was last seen at her job at Hy-Vee, located at 5330 NW 64th St., and was scheduled to be off at 9 p.m.

According to the store manager, she last saw McNeely around 8 p.m.

McNeely is 5-foot-4, weighs 120, and was last seen in her black and red Hy-Vee uniform.

If you locate McNeely, call 911.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.