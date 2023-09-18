KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

La’Kesha Gooley, 32, was last seen leaving her home near 83rd and Main Street, in Kansas City. She was seen around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Gooley is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing an unknown-colored tank top and an unknown-colored shorts with pink or yellow Crocs.

Gooley has medical conditions that require care. If you see Gooley call KCPD Missing Person section at 816-234-5043.