KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen who was last seen Thursday morning.

Tarronee Burris is 14 years old, around 5’1” tall, weighs around 145 pounds and was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.

Burris was last seen wearing a black Nike coat, grey and white Northface sweatshirt, dark blue distressed jeans, and black Crocs.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

