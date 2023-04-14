Kansas City police are searching for 34-year-old Mallory Rogers, who has been missing since March 27.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman they say is endangered.

Mallory Rogers, 34, was last seen at approximately midnight on Monday, March 27 in the area of 11th St. and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rogers is a white woman, approximately 5’6”, weighs roughly 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. KCPD is concerned for her well-being and have listed her as endangered due to a strong indication of foul play.

Anyone with information on Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.