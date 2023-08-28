Kansas City Police searing for the individuals in these photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for the suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Nov. 21, 2022, at an apartment complex in Kansas City.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of East Armour Blvd. in November.

Photos provided by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

If you can identify the suspects or have information, contact the Homicide 990 Squad at 816-234-5043 or visit www.kccrimestoppers.com.

According to KCPD, the victim in this shooting is 20-year-old Arreyues Burton.

When officers arrived at the scene in November near East Armour Blvd. and Virginia Ave., they found Burton with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.