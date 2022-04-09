KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say that two sisters have run away from home and are asking for the public’s help to locate them.

Haven and Keairra Pouncil were last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 94th Street and Stark Avenue in Kansas City.

Haven is 12-yers-old, standing around 5′8″ weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and a multi-colored backpack.

Keairra is 15 years old, 5′5″, 220 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and black sweat pants.

Anyone that have seen the sisters is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

