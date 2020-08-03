KCPD seeks info about Northland crash where 19-year-old died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department investigators are trying to figure what happened during an early morning crash on July 23 that claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Valdez.

The Traffic Investigation Section says this happened at about 2:30 that Thursday morning in the area of Mark L. McHenry Park, formally known as Tiffany Springs Park. This is near the intersection of Old Tiffany Spring Road and Childress Road, near a gravel patch according to info given out by KCPD.

The information given Monday says that Valdez was in the bed of a pickup truck and ejected near the east entrance to McHenry Park. He died later that Thursday at a hospital.

Police weren’t called and Valdez was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash or who may have witnessed the crash to call Detective Richardson at phone (816) 482-8192.