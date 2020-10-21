KCPD sergeant pleads not guilty to charge of assaulting teenage boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police sergeant has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge in the beating of a teenage boy.

Sergeant Matthew Neal pleaded not guilty to one charge of felony assault at an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Jackson County court.

Neal was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury in August for the alleged beating of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the indictment, Neal put his knee on the back of the victim’s head and neck, which forced his head to the pavement. The victim repeatedly stated “I can’t breathe” in a plea for help.

The victim’s injuries included broken teeth and gash on his head, said Baker. An affidavit says the victim need six stitches for a cut near his hairline.

The affidavit stated incident occurred on on Nov. 14. 2019, in the parking lot of Go Chicken Go, near 51st and Troost Avenue.

The incident started when an officer, suspicious of the victim and another male who were at 7-Eleven near 89th and Wornall, attempted to stop them as they drove away from that location.

The driver fled until the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of Go Chicken Go. The driver and the passenger, the victim who was too young to drive, exited the car, got on their knees, with hands above their heads.

Sgt. Neal was one of the first officers on the scene and took the juvenile victim into custody. The victim did not struggle or pull away according to court documents, and was handcuffed while he laid on his stomach.

Neal and another officer, began to lift the victim, when Neal allegedly forced his knee on the back of the victim’s head. This forced his face into the cement, which injured him, according to prosecutors.

Once he was brought to his feet, the victim’s injuries were clear and he was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he received treatment.

The teen was not charged with any crime associated with the incident.

Neal is due in court again Nov.19 for a pre-trial conference.