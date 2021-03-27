KCPD: Standoff in 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue, please avoid the area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is currently responding to a standoff in the 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

According to a police, someone saw what they believed to be a break in to their neighbors house. They called the homeowner and they said no one should be at the residence at the time. Officers were called to home where they made contact with the subject, but they refused to exit the residence.

Police are asking to avoid the area at this time. FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

