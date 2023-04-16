KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a violent week in Kansas City, the Kansas City Police Department and community stakeholders will have an increased presence in the area of 35th and Prospect.

There were over thirty incidents of gunfire or sound of shots in the past 30 days with over 200 rounds being fired.

In the past three days, there have been two homicides and four non-fatal shootings which include a child younger than five years old.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.