KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Police Department has partnered with Bar K to host a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen Officer James Muhlbauer.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the department, and his K-9 partner Champ were killed while patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard on Feb. 15.

Their patrol car then crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.

KCPD K-9 Friends and @barkdogbar are having a fundraiser for the family of Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ, who were killed in the line of duty in February.



Muhlbauer loved dogs and loved Champ immensely. The fundraiser will take place this Sunday, May 7.



Members…



1/2 pic.twitter.com/McAeAUtUe9 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 1, 2023

On Sunday May 7, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Kansas City police will be raffling off prizes and collecting donations for the Muhlbauer family inside the dog park/ bar.

Members of the KCPD K-9 unit have also scheduled two demonstrations during the event at noon and 4 p.m.