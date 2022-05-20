KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police questioned someone after a woman was found shot to death Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Christina Nevels, who was found near KCPD’s Central Patrol.

Investigators said Nevels was inside a car that crashed in a neighboring apartment parking lot.

“He couldn’t really talk,” Lisa Moore, who’s uncle lives nearby, said. “He was just stuttering. He was just, ‘Where you at!? Where’s your truck!?'”

Moore said she got a panicked call from her uncle who lives in the apartment complex after he heard the gunshots.

She said he was worried she was out in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

“He said, ‘Well the spot that you parked in, there was a shooting and a young lady died,’” Moore said. “There was a civilian in the car. We were making sure it wasn’t you or my niece.”

Police said a child under the age of 10 was in the car too, but is okay.

While investigators continue to comb through the evidence, they said preliminary investigation indicates Nevels was shot from inside the car prior to the crash.

“Its right next door to the police station where you would think you were even safe at,” said Moore.

KCPD asks anyone who saw anything or has information about what happened to call the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.