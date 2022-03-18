KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives want to talk to two women to find out what they likely know about a shooting on Westport Road.

Investigators said the homicide happened as the nearby Westport entertainment district emptied for the night around 3 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021. Off-duty officers responded to gunshots near Westport Road and Broadway and found a man in the street.

He was later identified as 26-year-old Foster Grant.

Detectives said there were people in the area who likely witnessed the shooting, including these two women.

Source: Kansas City Police Dept.

Police say the women are not suspects in the homicide. Detectives want to talk to them because they believe the women have information that can solve the homicide.

If you can help police contact the women, or know who they are, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

