KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A person of interest has been taken into custody after a woman was shot and killed in Kansas City Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. police were called to the area of E. 26th Street and Lawn Avenue for a shooting. There officers found an unresponsive adult woman with gun shot wounds inside a home.

When EMS arrived they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police detained one person of interest at the scene and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim in the shooting. Police have not released any additional information about the person of interest.