KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are currently working a standoff in the Northland with a man wanted for a felony warrant and an alleged child sex crime.

KCPD says around 3 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of NE 45th Street. At the scene officers met with a child and their family to take a report of a sex offense that happened recently.

Investigators were led to a residence near the scene to a possible suspect and possible crime scene location. Officers had also learned that the possible suspect may have access to firearms.

Before making contact, detectives learned the possible suspect was already wanted on an unrelated felony warrant.

Officers surrounded the residence to prevent an escape and attempted to verbally make contact with the possible suspect to get him to come out peacefully. KCPD said this was met with negative results

Trained tactical officers and negotiators were then brought to the scene to try and bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

Police said due to the child involvement, limited details are available.

No injuries have been reported at this time.