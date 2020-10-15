KCPS considering in-person learning for some elementary students next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District is considering a return to in-person learning for pre-K -3 students next month, but it’s far from a sure bet.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said that administrators are preparing to bring those students back to in-person school Nov. 9, but he cautioned that the decision is dependent upon school gating criteria.

Right now, all KCPS students are learning remotely due to COVID-19 positivity rates, and Bedell cautioned that the positivity rate is still in the red, according to the district’s gating criteria.

"We're still in the Red Zone." – @MarkBedell_KCPS on our teaching and learning status as outlined by our new gating criteria. Watch our Board of Directors' meeting at https://t.co/fJ5sBpHBPZ. pic.twitter.com/XLQvYprlCZ — KCPS (@kcpublicschools) October 14, 2020

For in-person learning to begin Nov. 9 for the youngest students, the positivity rate would need to be below 10%.

According to KCPS, some zip codes in the district have positivity rates well below the 10% needed for students to return, but others have positivity rates as high as 18 to 23%.

The latest COVID-19 data from the Kansas City Health Department indicates that positivity rates are still very high in many of our neighborhoods. https://t.co/eUgzGuUCFK pic.twitter.com/kXyoPnotds — KCPS (@kcpublicschools) October 14, 2020

Bedell also expressed concern about the large numbers of students who aren’t logging in for virtual instruction. He said that he would be working with principals this week to come up with a plan to help students who aren’t having success learning online.

A final decision about a return to in-person classes for pre-K -3 students is expected at the Oct. 26 board meeting.