KCPS delaying start of in-person classes for most students due to climbing rate of COVID-19 infections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District is further delaying the start of in-person classes due to the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections.

The district shared the news with students, parents and staff members during a special board meeting Monday.

The Board of Education had been planning a potential return to classes for Pre-K -3 students Nov. 9, but with the infection rate ticking up, that won’t happen.

“As you know, we have been planning and preparing for a possible return to in-person learning in our hybrid model. We reinforced that we would bring groups of students back for in-person learning only if the pandemic data demonstrated it is safe to do so,. After some weeks of declining positivity rates, we are now seeing data that is trending upward again, particularly within our attendance boundaries,” KCPS spokesman Ray Weikal said in a statement.

The KCPS re-entry plan calls for a return to in-person instruction for Pre-K-3 students if the 14-day positivity rate is less than 10%. According to data from the KC Health Department, the positivity rate is currently just above 13%.

“For now, students will remain in their distance learning or Kansas City Virtual Academy classes. However, we commit to continuing to look at the data daily and communicating any possible return to in-person hybrid learning in two-week increments. These discussions will continue during our Board of Directors meetings,” Weikal said.

Even though most students won’t be returning, the district will allow a return to in-person learning Nov.9 for around 200 special education students who need additional support.

KCPS is also working on a plan to bring back some groups of students who aren’t adapting well to virtual classes, such as students who have missed log in times.

You can find more information on the KCPS re-entry plan here.