KCPS employee tests positive for COVID-19, schools to remain closed until April 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Kansas City Public announced Monday that schools will now be closed through April 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first confirmed cases among Kansas City Public Schools.

“We learned recently that one of our employees has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the district said in a news release. “This is the first and, so far, only confirmed case among our approximately 2,400 staff members.”

The district said they will not be releasing the employee’s name or position within the district.

They did say the employee is being treated at a hospital in the region and is recovering well.

The employee never entered any of the buildings while showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the district.

“On behalf of every member of Team KCPS, I want to express our full support for our teammate who is being treated,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “We will provide any help needed to ensure our employee’s ongoing recovery. This is an unprecedented situation. I’m grateful that we have an amazing team who are dedicated to serving our students, families and community.”

On Saturday, officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County, Leavenworth County and the City of Kansas City, Missouri announced a “stay-at-home” order.

On Sunday, Platte County and Clay County in Missouri and Douglas County in Kansas announced they were joining in on the order as well.

The order is requiring residents remain in place, with only exceptions being essential needs.

It will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24.

This measure is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro.

Under the shelter-in-place order families will still be allowed to pick up free meal packets, which include two breakfasts and two lunches, for students.

See the full list of pickup locations and times below:

Tuesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 26

7-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. (while supplies last)

Locations:

Northeast High School (415 Van Brunt Blvd.)

Central High School (3221 Indiana Ave.)

East High School (1924 Van Brunt Blvd.)

African-Centered College Preparatory Academy-Lower Campus (6410 Swope Pkwy)

Monday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 1

7-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. (while supplies last)

Locations:

Kansas City Public Schools will deliver meals to children who are homeless, in the special education program or have special dietary and mobility needs. Families that need home delivery should email food@kcpublicschools.org or call 816-418-3663 (FOOD). Delivery will be provided to those with the greatest need for this service.