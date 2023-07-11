KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is hosting a back to school event for students next month called KCPSFEST.

On Saturday August 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., KCPSFEST will host an event with plenty of free services and school supplies for families.

Backpacks, physical exams, school supplies, immunizations and more will all be included.

The event will take place at East High School and is drive-thru only. There will be volunteers to assist with traffic and the handling of the school supplies.

Immunizations are handled by health sponsors and require an appointment to allow for adequate time to administer and sanitize between each appointment.

To secure your spot, you can register here.