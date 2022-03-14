KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After snow days last week, students in the Kansas City Public School District returned to the classroom without their masks.

Masks are now optional for students and staff. The district is one of the last in our area to drop its mask mandate.

For two years, the coronavirus has held its grip on the world with the most recent surge of the omicron variant, but health experts said the surge might’ve helped in some way.

“I think some of the experts think we may be entering an endemic phase because now we have a significant portion of the population that’s fully vaccinated and then also, we have those people that have been affected, many of whom have not been vaccinated and have been vaccinated and contract COVID along the way,” said Dr. Mark Steele, executive chief clinical officer at University Health–Truman Medical Center.

Steele said there are signs the pandemic is ending, but it’s not clear just yet.

Data shows the virus isn’t spreading rapidly like it was, and it’s landing far fewer people in the hospital. But the new chapter is still new.

“COVID has been hard to predict, and it’s going to be hard to know until we see the future unfold,” Steele said.

Meanwhile, there are signs of better days in schools, county and city buildings.

Now most of them do not require masks with the most recent mask mandate lifted in KCPS and the city’s public libraries.

“The head of the CDC said put your mask in your drawer, and so I think we’re ready,” KC resident Margie Cummins said.

Many people are excited about the positive changes and hope they continue.



“The pandemic really tied us down and didn’t let us do all the things we wanted, and now we can,” Cummins said.

Health leaders said the key to prevent another surge is vaccinations.

There are two places in KCPS where students and staff still need masks. One is in the Head Start program since it’s federally funded, and the other is school buses.

