KCPS mulling back-to-school options, hoping for 50% of students to learn virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public School’s Board of Education is considering options for the upcoming school year, including the possibility of thousands learning virtually or staggered scheduling.

The board met by phone Wednesday evening and discussed potential plans for what school would look like when students are welcomed back in the fall.

KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell said the district is considering a number of options, including having parents opt their students in to virtual learning, staggered schedules or going online completely.

Bedell said canceling in-person learning entirely would be the last option and would only happen in a “worst case scenario.”

In order to have students attend classes during the week and operate on a normal schedule, other parents would have to sign their children up for virtual classes.

Bedell said that nearly 50% of students currently enrolled in the district would have to opt for virtual classes if the district tried to keep a regular Monday through Friday schedule.

If that threshold isn’t met, KCPS would consider a staggered schedule for students.

Many of the classrooms and learning spaces are too small to adequately social distance if every student were to attend in-person classes.

When school transitioned to virtual learning in the fall, Bedell said up to 45% of students didn’t log in and were unable to be reached by the district.

At this point, the district is discussing options, and none of the plans are concrete.

Faculty and staff members will receive more information about the district’s plans on Friday, July 17.

Additional information will go out to families Monday, July 20, according to a KCPS spokesman. The next KCPS board meeting is July 22.