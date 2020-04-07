KCPS temporarily suspending meal distribution; food services employee has presumed positive case of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is temporarily suspending meal distribution, citing public health concerns.

The change takes effect Tuesday. The district said a recent warning from the U.S. Surgeon General that cases are reaching a peak and concerns about bringing employees, students and families together are driving the decision.

However, the district also announced that a KCPS Child Nutrition Services staff member has a presumed positive case of COVID-19, and several employees on the food services team are now quarantining.

KCPS is recommending families in need visit Harvester’s website to find a local food pantry, or Children’s Mercy Hospital is also distributing meals free of charge for children.

Here are some other organizations offering meals to children and families across the metro.