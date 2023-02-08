KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs bring home another Super Bowl title, kids in area schools will have more than one reason to celebrate.

Wednesday, Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) sent a letter to parents announcing plans to cancel classes next Wednesday if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Officials from KCPS say, win or lose, classes will continue as planned for Monday, February 13. Should the Chiefs win, classes on Wednesday, Feb. 15 will be canceled to allow students to attend the “Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.”

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Arizona Sunday, Kansas City will host its second Super Bowl parade in four years.

The Kansas City Sports Commission hasn’t released specific plans about a potential parade yet, to avoid any claims that it jinxed the team.

So far FOX4 hasn’t heard from any other school districts making the same plans, but we’ll update this story in the event any make the same announcement.

The Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, on FOX4, kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.